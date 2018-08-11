SBS Kurdish

Why are women choosing a career in science?

Natalie Chapman with students in the STEAM room

Natalie Chapman with students in the STEAM room

Published 11 August 2018 at 10:48pm, updated 11 August 2018 at 10:52pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills play a crucial role in supporting innovation and the Australian economy. But women make up only about one in five of the STEM workforce. This report looks at three women in various stages of their STEM careers and what motivates them.

