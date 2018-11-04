SBS Kurdish

Why did the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany hold talks in Istanbul?

Journalist Gönül Gün

Source: Supplied

Published 4 November 2018 at 3:19pm, updated 4 November 2018 at 3:29pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
A four-way summit was held in Istanbul between the leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France to discuss a ceasefire in Idlib. But after the summit Turkey is using air strikes on a number of Kobani’s villages. So far a few people have lost their lives including a little girl. We spoke to journalist Gonul Gun from Ankara regarding the reason behind the air strikes and we’ve also spoken to her about the upcoming Turkish elections in March 2019.

