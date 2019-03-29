SBS Kurdish

Why is this Federal Budget likely to be different

Budget Australia

Budget briefing papers in 2018

Published 29 March 2019 at 5:15pm, updated 29 March 2019 at 7:08pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Roza Germian
The major political parties have begun outlining spending and cost-cutting measures ahead of the 2019 federal election, expected to be held in May. But before then will be the delivery of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's first federal Budget, on April the 2nd.

