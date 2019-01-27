Why was this Kurdish journalist attacked in Moscow?

Source: Supplied by Muaz Shoshi
Published 27 January 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 28 January 2019 at 8:22am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Khoshawi Muhammed, a correspondent for a television channel in Kurdistan Region, he was beaten up and hospitalised in Moscow on January 8. His memory is partially lost and his kidneys are not functioning very well. He’s in a critical condition. Muaz Shoshi is his close friend, he spends most days by his bed side in hospital. We spoke to him about the motive behind the attack and Khashwi’s present health situation.
