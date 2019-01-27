SBS Kurdish

Why was this Kurdish journalist attacked in Moscow?

Published 27 January 2019 at 3:27pm, updated 28 January 2019 at 8:22am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Khoshawi Muhammed, a correspondent for a television channel in Kurdistan Region, he was beaten up and hospitalised in Moscow on January 8. His memory is partially lost and his kidneys are not functioning very well. He’s in a critical condition. Muaz Shoshi is his close friend, he spends most days by his bed side in hospital. We spoke to him about the motive behind the attack and Khashwi’s present health situation.

