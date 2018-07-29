SBS Kurdish

Will elections in Kurdistan Region, Iraq go ahead in September?

SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Parliament, Iraq

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 29 July 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 3:43pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest news from Erbil regarding the elections in Kurdistan Region, Iraq. The election is set for September 30 but there are speculations that it will not go ahead in September.

Available in other languages
