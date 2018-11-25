Will M. Barzan's visit to Baghdad mend relations between Erbil and Baghdad?

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 25 November 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 3:19pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Former President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani has paid a surprise visit to Baghdad. This marks his first visit to the capital since last year’s failed referendum in the Kurdish region and following clashes over disputed territories. More from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.
