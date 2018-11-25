SBS Kurdish

Will M. Barzan's visit to Baghdad mend relations between Erbil and Baghdad?

SBS Kurdish

Fromer Pres M. Barzani with Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 3:19pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Former President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani has paid a surprise visit to Baghdad. This marks his first visit to the capital since last year’s failed referendum in the Kurdish region and following clashes over disputed territories. More from our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur in Erbil.

Published 25 November 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 3:19pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News