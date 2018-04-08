SBS Kurdish

Will Russia Turkey and Iran meeting end the war in Syria

Sirwan Kajjo

Source: Supplied by Sirwan Kajjo

Published 8 April 2018 at 4:24pm, updated 8 April 2018 at 4:32pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We spoke to freelance journalist and writer Sirwan Kajjo about the meeting between Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia regarding the future of Syria and the possibility of the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

