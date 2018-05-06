SBS Kurdish

Will the Kurds benefit from the Iraqi parliamentary elections next month

SBS Kurdish

Ahmad Eskandari

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Eskandari

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 3:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We sopoke to political analyst Mr Ahmad Eskandari about the parliamentary elections in Iraq next month and whether the Kurds will benefit anything from this election. As well as that topic we also spoke to Mr Eskandari about the US’s pull-out of the Iran nuclear deal. During the conversation with Mr Eskandari we spoke about the human rights situation in Iran and in particular about the treatment of the Kurds' in Iran.

Published 6 May 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 3:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News