Will the Kurds benefit from the Iraqi parliamentary elections next month

Published 6 May 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 3:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We sopoke to political analyst Mr Ahmad Eskandari about the parliamentary elections in Iraq next month and whether the Kurds will benefit anything from this election. As well as that topic we also spoke to Mr Eskandari about the US’s pull-out of the Iran nuclear deal. During the conversation with Mr Eskandari we spoke about the human rights situation in Iran and in particular about the treatment of the Kurds' in Iran.
