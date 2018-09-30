Will the Kurds of Syria get any cultural rights?

Source: Supplied
Published 30 September 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 11:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Dr Ekrem Onen is an analyst and an intellectual in Kurdish matters we spoke to him about the Kurds of Syria and gaining cultural rights in Syria. We also spoke about Russia and Turkey's agreed on a diplomatic solution for Syria’s northern Idlib province at a meeting in Sochi on Sept. 17. It followed weeks of concern that Syria’s regime, backed by its Russian and Iranian allies, would assault the last rebel stronghold in Syria, an area home to several million civilians as well as small group of Syrian rebel and extremist groups.
