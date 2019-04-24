SBS Kurdish

Will Turkey's local elections be repeated?

gathering in Diyarbakir

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 25 April 2019 at 8:19am, updated 25 April 2019 at 8:25am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir covers the disputes regarding the local elections results which took place on Sunday 31 March 2019 throughout the 81 provinces in Turkey.

