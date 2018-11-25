Will violence against women ever end?

A young intelligent and talented musician – all the ingredients to become a successful artist. But it’s not as simple as that.





Despite the odds, Dashni Morad has gone on to become a powerful voice in the entertainment industry, having also used her platform to start her own charity and cement her position as a humanitarian activist.





Unfortunately, the journey for Dashni hasn’t been that simple. She has struggled with a reality that has robbed so many women of reaching their true potential, every day - sexual harassment and discrimination. All because of one reason, she says - she is a woman.





It has not only affected actresses, musicians and artists in Hollywood; it is a crisis impacting the industry as far as the Middle East. Just like most of her fellow female musicians who started the #MeToo movement, Dashni has reiterated that violence and discrimination against women must come to an end.





“I have faced sexual harassment, discrimination and public humiliation. I have been threatened, looked death twice in the face and have been robbed of my work and legacy,” she tells SBS Kurdish.





“I am a 32-year-old woman who financially struggles professionally. I have had so many opportunities taken from me that I feel like I am back at step one.





“But then I look at my male colleagues and they are in decision-making positions in media, are seen as respectable men and here I am being judged for being a single, 32-year-old woman.”





In light of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the human rights activist said society needs to move forward if we are serious about eradicating gender inequality.





“Women are being killed on a daily basis. Women in media face sexual harassment and discrimination – we need to have a safe environment for women” Morad said.





She said it those women with strong voices that are needed in positions of power.





“They know the impact of their voice. They are the ones who can influence society.”





Despite the backlash she has faced in the industry, she says there are many men in the private sector as well as media who have helped support her musical journey, and who also agree in the role women play in shaping society .





“But I do feel like if you compare the Kurdish region of Iraq to the rest of Iraq, we have it much better, however that does not mean we shut our eyes to the problem and be silent because the situation is still very bad.”





Dashni speaks not only of women in media and the entertainment industry, but she talks about the abuse, harassment and killings of women as a whole, on a daily basis around the world.





“I heard a 17-year-old girl was killed by her brother because her mum saw a mobile phone in her hand”. What’s happening is these types of killings keep rising in war torn regions in the Middle East and the issues are being muted.”

“We talk about it for a day but we don’t take real action and I feel Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) should approach this matter in a different way.”





The musician and activist hopes that during the 16 days (November 25 to December 10) surrounding the Elimination of Violence against Women; dialogue will be opened for a new approach about how to create a cultural revolution to eliminate violence against women.





“I feel we haven’t made enough progress. We need to start a real conversation where every women and girl can be a part of these conversations.”





Misunderstanding of feminism

Feminism isn’t about a revolt against men, she says. “I keep on repeating it’s not. It’s merely a correction of an ancient imbalance.”





She explains to go against feminism is like “going against nature”.





“It’s an investable process that we need to embrace. It has been proven though nation countries how better off we are when women are a part of this.”





But, it is yet the ongoing fate of women to be diminished, stereotyped and objectified in the shared public discourse of politics, media, the entertainment industry and society as a whole.





Sadly, the ingrained inherited cultural habit is to appreciate women as objects.





Back on Australian soil, Julia Banks, who recently resigned from the Liberal party because of the treatment of women in politics, simply put it as being “years behind'”.





It’s a reality, not only in politics as Morad explains, but most facts of society.





“Every day I am faced with criticism and challenges. I have days I cry out so loud because of so many things working against me. You can’t imagine certain men in certain positions being jealous; being envious of someone who compared to them is so “small”. I am attacked from every angle.”





Despite the unfair treatment of women in the workforce, Morad explains the problem is just as serious in everyday life.





“When in Holland, as a woman I need to worry if I can take the last train, in case something happens. Why should I fear that? Women need to take care of so many aspects that men need not.”





She said in the Middle East feminism is paramount, as it is a region where women are still not part of society, explaining there is still a mentality that women belong in the kitchen and nowhere else.





“Because of that there is so much violence and rape and all these issues arise when there is war. We just want to be an equal part of society. Feminism means peace but it is often misunderstood for something angry.”





GREEN KIDS – ‘They are the reason I am able to survive another day’





While Morad’s passion for music is strong, it is her humanitarian work with refugee children that keeps her going.





She established Green Kids in 2013 – to educate children about the importance of protecting and preserving the environment. But when the war in Iraq and Syria escalated, the mandate changed.





Ms Morad, together with her Green Kids team, begun providing assistance to children affected by the war, distributing aid in refugee camps.





Born in Sulaimani in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, her family fled to the Iranian border after the first Gulf War in 1991, then on to Holland where she grew up.





“When I visited the camps, I saw they were fed and had clothes, but what about their dreams, I wondered,” Morad said. “I was a refugee child myself, running behind the United Nations helicopters- so the issue is very close to my heart.”





Wasting no time, Morad came up with the idea to open libraries and next will see 16 new schools renovated. She plans to open more in Mosul and Basra. “The idea is to go to Afghanistan as well.”





“It brings so much meaning to my life and it has completely changed my goals and ambitions as a woman. They are the reason I am able to survive another day.”





“When I go to the library and teach them English or read them a book, I can breathe for another day,” she said.





“As a young woman, I feel very, very lucky because I have a platform.”





And she is not afraid to use it when it comes for advocating both children’s and women’s rights.





Her latest song Love Wins is a testament of that.





“Love is such a powerful thing, that if we all work together, it can make the world a better place to live in.”











