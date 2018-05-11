Winners and losers in 2018/2019 Budget

Source: Supplied by Nader Gariban
Published 11 May 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 14 May 2018 at 9:26am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nader Gariban is the founder and principal of Countax in Sydney who is an accountant and a financial adviser. Mr Gariban has been an accountant for more than twenty years. We spoke to Mr Gariban about the 2018/2019 Budget. We discuss the federal budget and its proposals to the Australian people. Who are the winners and losers of this budget?
Published 11 May 2018 at 7:16pm, updated 14 May 2018 at 9:26am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share