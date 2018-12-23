SBS Kurdish

Winners and losers of US military withdrawal from Syria

Dr. Ekrem Önen

Published 23 December 2018 at 3:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
After President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement on Wednesday that he intends to withdraw American troops from Syria there has been a lot of speculations about what will happen after the withdrawal. Who will benefit from the US withdrawal? Will YPG still be in control or will it surrender the regions it controls to the Assad regime? We spoke to political analyst Dr. Ekrem Önen about the above subjects.

