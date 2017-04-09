World leaders react to US Missile attack in Syria

This satellite image captured on April 7 of the northwest side of the Shayrat air base in Syria, following U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes Source: DigitalGlobe via AP.
Published 9 April 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 5:40pm
Source: SBS
The United States has flagged additional sanctions against Syria and warned of possible future military strikes against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.The U-S launched cruise missiles on an air base that it claims was used to unleash a chemical weapons attack that claimed dozens of civilian lives.Russia has branded the missile attacks - dangerous and unlawful.
