Would a new lobbying committee in Australia help the Kurdish cause?

Published 7 December 2018 at 7:04pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 1:57pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We spoke to Kurdish Lobby Australia’s president Eziz Bawermend on the aims and objectives by founding the Lobby. Also, during the conversation points such as the Lobby’s achievements so far were risen, plus other points.

