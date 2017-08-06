SBS Kurdish

Would postponing the Referendum be in the Kurds interest?

SBS Kurdish

Sarkawt Shamsadin

Sarkawt Shamsadin Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 August 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 8 August 2017 at 5:36pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sarkawt Shamsadin is a journalist with NRT based in Washington. We spoke to him about the visiting delegation from Kurdistan Region regarding America's position on the Referendum and an independent Kurdistan.

Published 6 August 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 8 August 2017 at 5:36pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News