Yazidi family ready to start new life in Toowoomba

Salim Haseen

Source: Supplied by Salim Haseen

Published 24 August 2018 at 7:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In the past year many Yazidi refugees have been resettled in Toowoomba, QLD. Salim Haseen arrived with his family in Toowoomba four months ago. Mr Haseen is happy to be in Australia where he feels safe with his family. He says the most difficult obstacle they are facing at the moment is not speaking the English language but he hopes they will learn it soon. Salim Haseen was a teacher for the period of ten years in Sinjar (Shingal) and after fleeing Sinjar he taught in Duhok for four years. Besides being a teacher he is a short film and documentary director which he hopes to continue here once he learns the language. Mr Haseen is awaiting his elderly parents to join them in Toowoomba soon.

