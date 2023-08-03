Yezidi genocide commemoration day

In August 2014, IS carried out a massive attack on Sinjar, once home to the largest Yazidi community in the world. Almost 5.000 Yazidis were captured, IS kidnapped thousands of Yazidi children and women, who subsequently were used as sex slaves and child soldiers. More than 2,000 of them are still missing.





The Yezidi community is commemorating the Black Day in Australia. Humanitarian worker Salam Qaro a member of the Yezidi community in Armidale says what IS has done to Yezidis will never be forgotten.





The United Kingdom has acknowledged that the IS group committed “acts of genocide” against the Yazidi people in 2014.

