Yazidi woman's story reveals the horror of IS slavery

Published 27 May 2018 at 3:21pm, updated 29 May 2018 at 10:21am
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Home Affairs Minister is adamant Australia will be involved in bringing I-S militants to justice even though he expects it will take years. The terrorist group continues to kill thousands of Yazidis in the Middle East, as one former slave now living in Australia speaks exclusively to SBS News about life after her horrific ordeal.
