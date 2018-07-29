Yezidi organisation pleas for assistance

Published 29 July 2018 at 4:53pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 5:23pm
As the 4th anniversary of IS attack on the town of Sinjar (Shingal) in 2014 approaches, the mass murder violence began by kidnapping, raping, and other crimes against the Yezidi civilians because of their religion. The attacks have been widely described as genocide, including by the US State Department. Survivors of the Yezidi genocide face immense challenges in trying to rebuild their lives. Sadly thousands of Yezidis are still held captive by IS terrorists. Meanwhile, survivors seek to improve their lives, despite four years of displacement. Many of the freed captives are going through tough time due to their mental health. We spoke to Founder and Executive Director of Free Yezidi Foundation Pari Ibrahim regarding her visit to Washington where Secretary Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence were present at the conference as well. Ms Ibrahim spoke to us about the outcome of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom Conference in Washington which was held from 24-26 July and she was present in the conference as well.
