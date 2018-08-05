Yezidi refugees in Turkey show their gratitude towards the Australian government

Source: supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 5 August 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 5 August 2018 at 3:44pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the worsening diplomatic relationships between the US and Turkey regarding the imprisonment of American pastor in Turkey. Also in the report Hatice speaks to a Yezidi family in a refugees camp in Diyarbakir and the disappearance of their 17 year old son when IS attacked Sinjar in 2014. The family shows its gratitude towards the Australian government for accepting it to come to Australia soon.
