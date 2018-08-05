SBS Kurdish

Yezidi refugees in Turkey show their gratitude towards the Australian government

SBS Kurdish

Yezidi refugee camp in Diyarbakir, Turkey

Source: supplied by Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 5 August 2018 at 3:44pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the worsening diplomatic relationships between the US and Turkey regarding the imprisonment of American pastor in Turkey. Also in the report Hatice speaks to a Yezidi family in a refugees camp in Diyarbakir and the disappearance of their 17 year old son when IS attacked Sinjar in 2014. The family shows its gratitude towards the Australian government for accepting it to come to Australia soon.

Published 5 August 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 5 August 2018 at 3:44pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News