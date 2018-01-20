Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP
Published 21 January 2018 at 4:41am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wekû le hewłekanî serokî Opozisyon Bił şorten bo dwaxistinî mişt û miřekeî rojî Australîye, le giştpirsîyêkî nwê da ewe der kewtuwe zorbeî Australîyekan zor nîgeran nîn derbareî gořînî kateke. Giştpirsîyeke amade kra bu le layen peîmangaî Australîyewe be nawî Australia Institute û hetuwe le katêk da ke sewzekan sera řimî bangewazeken bo gořînî katî 26î mangî 1. Bełam rojî Australîye hemû car ahang nebuwe le 26î Rêbendan.
