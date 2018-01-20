SBS Kurdî

Rojî Australîye hemû car ahang nebuwe le 26î Rêbendan

Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NN ARCHIVING

Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP

Published 21 January 2018 at 4:41am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Wekû le hewłekanî serokî Opozisyon Bił şorten bo dwaxistinî mişt û miřekeî rojî Australîye, le giştpirsîyêkî nwê da ewe der kewtuwe zorbeî Australîyekan zor nîgeran nîn derbareî gořînî kateke. Giştpirsîyeke amade kra bu le layen peîmangaî Australîyewe be nawî Australia Institute û hetuwe le katêk da ke sewzekan sera řimî bangewazeken bo gořînî katî 26î mangî 1. Bełam rojî Australîye hemû car ahang nebuwe le 26î Rêbendan.

