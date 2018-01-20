Kêşeî mafî mirovî Australîye mawe çareser bikrê

AUSTRALIA, Sydney: Protestors rally for justice on the first day of the Northern Territory Royal Commission into juvenile justice in Sydney on October 11, 2016. Source: CrowdSpark.com
Published 21 January 2018 at 4:52am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Grûpî mafî mirovî cîhanî, be nawî Human Rights Group, delên Australîye peresendinêkî grîngî kird em sale ke geşekirdinî mafî mirov. Be hoî yasaî hewsergîrî hawregezekan û lêjneî paşayîêk derbareî sûk kirdinî minal le peîřewî naw çaksazî da enên be hengawêk berew rûêkî rast, bełam delên zor kêşeyan mawe çareser krêt. Xemłandineke hatûwe le dwahemîn reportî cîhanî, be nawî World Report 2018, ke temeşaî hel û mercî mafî mirovî cîhanî deka le salî pêşu da.
