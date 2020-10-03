Author Vane Nikoloski shines a light on 'hope' in his new novel 'Nadez'
Local Melbourne writer Vane Nikolovski holds up his first published novel in Macedonian, 'Nadez'. Source: Vane Nikolovski
Melbourne writer Vane Nikoloski places a heavy emphasis on the emotional aspects of love, sacrifice and survival, as he comments on man's growing dependency on an ever increasing digitalised world. In his first published novel 'Nadez', the author explores the prickly path of matters of the heart, as he throws his protagonist into the web of life. Nikoloski's blueprint for an ideal world relishes in the novel's outcome, poising the virtues of human character and values as the ray of hope at the end of the tunnel.
