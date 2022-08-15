We say goodbye to the year full of huge challenges for all of us and welcome the New 2021 with the hope that will bring us good health, love and joy and a greater normalization of the everyday life.
SBS Macedonian wishes you a Happy New Year 2021
New Year's goals from our Macedonian listeners Source: Supplied by SBS Macedonian
Listen to a selection of New Year messages from our listeners Maja, Zoran, Sandra, Emilia, Dr. Snezana and Dr. Emil, the student Emilia, Djurdjica, Dame and Katerina. Thank you all for your support and for being with us.
