SBS Macedonian wishes you a Happy New Year 2021

New Year's goals and resolutions Macedonians

New Year's goals from our Macedonian listeners

Listen to a selection of New Year messages from our listeners Maja, Zoran, Sandra, Emilia, Dr. Snezana and Dr. Emil, the student Emilia, Djurdjica, Dame and Katerina. Thank you all for your support and for being with us.

We say goodbye to the year full of huge challenges for all of us and welcome the New 2021 with the hope that will bring us good health, love and joy and a greater normalization of the everyday life.

