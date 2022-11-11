Tetovo Beans are a product with a protected designation of origin from Macedonia
Listen to the podcast to find out the recipe for the traditional Macedonian dish called "Tavce Gravce" Credit: Robert ATANASOVSKI
Tetovo beans are so well known for their quality that, prior to 2006 when they became a brand with protected origin from Macedonia, its good name was exploited to sell other, less quality varieties.
