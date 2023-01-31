The Ghost Guardian: The evolution of the myth of Ħares in Maltese folklore

How much do we know about where the word 'Ħares' comes from, and what it really means?

Most people's perception of the ‘Ħares’ is of a figure that sparks fear, mystery and scepticism.

The ‘Ħares’ was not always considered that way in Maltese culture, and in this episode we will see why.

The Maltese consider every spiritual entity as a ghost. The word ‘Ħares’ means someone who is taking care of you.
Dr. John Vella - Curator of Bir Mula Heritage
Il-Ħares protettur
31/01/2023

Ghost Stories of Malta
Introducing Ghosts Stories of Malta