Most people's perception of the ‘Ħares’ is of a figure that sparks fear, mystery and scepticism.
The ‘Ħares’ was not always considered that way in Maltese culture, and in this episode we will see why.
The Maltese consider every spiritual entity as a ghost. The word ‘Ħares’ means someone who is taking care of you.Dr. John Vella - Curator of Bir Mula Heritage
Il-Ħares protettur
LISTEN TO
The Ghost Guardian: The evolution of the myth of Ħares in Maltese folklore
SBS Maltese
31/01/202323:21
Follow at , on the or wherever you get your podcasts, to have each episode delivered directly to your device.