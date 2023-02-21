Once, here in [Fort] St Angelo, for example, we captured a third voice while recording and we don't know where it came from.Matthew Balzan – Principal Curator Fortifications at Heritage Malta
In this final epsiode of we talk to people who claim to have experiences with supernatural entities.
LISTEN TO
The Ghost Sighted: Personal experiences of the supernatural
SBS Maltese
21/02/202337:00
Follow ‘' on, on the or wherever you get your podcasts so that each episode is delivered directly to your digital device.