The Ghost Sighted: Personal experiences of the supernatural

Slave Monument to Grand Master Nicolas Cotoner at the Chapel of Aragon - St John's Co-Cathedral, Valletta.jpg

Slave Monument to Grand Master Nicolas Cotoner at the Chapel of Aragon - St John's Co-Cathedral, Valletta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Many people report having strange experiences in the historic buildings of Malta that they attribute to the supernatural. Are there explanations for these experiences?

Once, here in [Fort] St Angelo, for example, we captured a third voice while recording and we don't know where it came from.
Matthew Balzan – Principal Curator Fortifications at Heritage Malta

In this final epsiode of
Ghost Stories of Malta
we talk to people who claim to have experiences with supernatural entities.

LISTEN TO
maltese_ghost_of_malta_ep4_publish.mp3 image

The Ghost Sighted: Personal experiences of the supernatural

SBS Maltese

21/02/202337:00

Follow ‘
Ghost stories of Malta
' on
SBS Maltese
, on the
SBS Radio App
or wherever you get your podcasts so that each episode is delivered directly to your digital device.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

De Rohan Fountain, St. George's Square, Valletta fix.jpg

The Ghost Within: how religion influences the way ghost stories are told

Cherub in Valletta Fountain.jpg

The Ghost Trapped: How religion and the supernatural interact

Protector's Head on Gate in Mdina, Malta.jpg

The Ghost Guardian: The evolution of the myth of Ħares in Maltese folklore

SBS Web Banner Ghosts of Malta Template (LTR).jpg

Introducing Ghosts Stories of Malta