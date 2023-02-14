The Ghost Within: how religion influences the way ghost stories are told

Some of the most popular ghost stories today are those that explore the religious traditions of the Catholic faith. The concept of death as an intrinsic part of life, and how it is represented in cultural practise form the backdrop to Malta's ghost stories.





The horror stories that draw in the Maltese, often involve the church and some colonial government of yesteryear Dr. Albert Bell – academic and sociologist at the University of Malta

But there is an even longer history to the ghost stories of Malta, one that predates Christianity. In this episode hear just how far back in time these stories travel.



