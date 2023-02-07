The Ghost Trapped: How religion and the supernatural interact

Churb in Valletta Fountain.jpg

Churb in Valletta Fountain Credit: Alexis-Josef Mizzi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Why do certain places seem to be haunted?

Malta is known for its antiquity, and it's mythology of ghost stories looms large.

In the limestone buildings of the city these stories are not just historical memories but continue to shape Maltese culture.

Join Ramon Mizzi as he searches for the ghosts behind these stories.
Over time I’ve learned that certain spirits know that they are no longer with us, so they may be frustrated that they are stuck in our world and did not find rest.
Antoine Cortis – Ghost Hunter
Window in Mdina.jpg
Window in Mdina Credit: Alexis-Josef Mizzi
LISTEN TO
maltese_ghosts_of_malta_ep2_publish.mp3 image

Il-Ħares f’postijiet publiċi u privati

SBS Maltese

07/02/202325:31
Follow ‘
Ghost Stories of Malta
' on
SBS Maltese
, on the
SBS Radio App,
or wherever you get your podcasts so that each episode is delivered directly to your digital device.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Protector's Head on Gate in Mdina, Malta.jpg

The Ghost Guardian: The evolution of the myth of Ħares in Maltese folklore

SBS Web Banner Ghosts of Malta Template (LTR).jpg

Introducing Ghosts Stories of Malta