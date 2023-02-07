The Ghost Trapped: How religion and the supernatural interact

Malta is known for its antiquity, and it's mythology of ghost stories looms large.





In the limestone buildings of the city these stories are not just historical memories but continue to shape Maltese culture.





Join Ramon Mizzi as he searches for the ghosts behind these stories.



Over time I’ve learned that certain spirits know that they are no longer with us, so they may be frustrated that they are stuck in our world and did not find rest. Antoine Cortis – Ghost Hunter

Window in Mdina Credit: Alexis-Josef Mizzi

Il-Ħares f'postijiet publiċi u privati SBS Maltese 07/02/2023 25:31