Former nursing assistant Asmita Pandey pleads guilty to assaulting aged care residents

Asmita Pandey appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Monday 30 January for charges of assaulting four residents at Estia Health in Epping.





The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of common assault.





Another charge of assault occasioning bodily harm was withdrawn by the court.





On 26 March 2022, police were contacted about the assault of two residents, aged 92 and 87.





According to the police, the 87-year-old woman had received facial injuries during the alleged incident.





An investigation revealed that two other residents – both 95-year-old women – were allegedly slapped by the health care worker earlier last year.





Pandey was arrested on 30 March 2022 from a residence in Homebush.



Asmita Pandey appeared at Parramatta Local Court in Parramatta, Sydney for her hearing on Monday 30 January 2023. Source: AAP / Miklos Bolza The daughter of one of the 95-year-old women spoke to 9 News about the incident.





"It's quite confronting to get a phone call that's telling you that someone that you've placed into a care situation has been mistreated in such a way," Rosslyn Peschke said.





In a media statement released on Monday, Estia Health CEO Sean Bilton apologised for the incidents.





“As soon as we became aware of the allegations, we informed the police and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission and met with the families of those residents involved,” he said.



We immediately stood down the employee and then terminated their employment contract. Sean Bilton, CEO of Estia Health

Following the events, an interim prohibition order (IPO) was placed against Pandey for a period of eight weeks, starting on 9 June 2022.





Under the Health Care Complaints Act 1993, this IPO prevents her from providing any paid or voluntary health services to any member of the public.





The current order is effective for a period of eight weeks from 19 December 2022.



