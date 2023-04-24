Landlocked beginnings didn't stop Dhan Khadka from sailing into the Australian Navy

“How does it feel to be called Able Seaman Dhan Khadka?” he was asked as we chatted ahead of ANZAC Day 2023.





The Able Seaman burst into laughter, probably hearing someone greeting him in an unlikely way.





The ice was completely broken.





Khadka, who came to Australia as an international student in the last week of 2008, says joining a military service had always been top of mind.





Able Seaman Dhan Khadka aboard an Australian Navy vessel (Photo: Supplied)



He says he’d grown up hearing the tales of his relatives who had served for the British Empire as part of the legendary Gurkha soldier regiment.





And tagging along with his father, an ex-infantry soldier in the Indian Army, only served to intensify his eagerness to join the defence corps.





“It is in my blood,” Khadka told SBS Nepali .





But, by the time I'd fulfilled all of the requirements (to join the Australian Defence Force), the world was a different place. Able Seaman Dhan Khadka





Khadka had applied and was in Nepal holidaying when COVID-19 hit.





He says he got on to one of the few repatriation flights from Nepal and had to spend almost a month alone in quarantine.





His first quarantine occurred when he landed and again when he got the letter to join the Australian Navy.





“Yeah, it was an interesting time,” recalls the 36-year-old father-of-three.





I spent a fortnight at a hotel quarantine once I landed and another 15 days when I was called to join the service. I will never forget those days spent in quarantine speculating about the future. Able Seaman, Dhan Khadka

Khadka (2L) with friends and families during a Nepali festival of Dashain. (Photo: Supplied)



Khadka’s story is not extraordinary because he had been quarantined for a month, nor is it because of his family’s military heritage.





It is because he hails from a landlocked country with the nearest sea or ocean almost 1,000 kilometres away. And it is also impressive because he is among only a handful of people from Nepal who have made it to the ADF and one of the even fewer numbers who are serving in the Australian Navy.





Early last year, he says he boarded a Naval vessel for the first time in his life to participate in an official mission.





Able Seaman Dhan Khadka aboard an Australian Navy vessel. (Photo: Supplied)



He says steaming onboard HMAS Adelaide on his way to Tonga for Operation Tonga was as good as it gets for a boy born in the high hills of mid-western Nepal.





“There were many thoughts,” Khadka recalled.





It took a while to get used to the vastness of the Pacific (Ocean). You look everywhere, and there’s water everywhere. During the night, there’s this eeriness. I remembered my childhood friends and village, yet this was cool and rewarding. Able Seaman Dhan Khadka





Khadka says the journey to Tonga took just a few days but was satisfying.





“No amount of training or simulated exercise can give you the thrill of serving humanity,” he says.





Khadka will be participating in his second-only ANZAC Day parade in 2023 and says he relished his debut last year when he wore the Navy stripes and marched in Sydney.





Currently stationed at HMAS Cerebus on the outskirts of south-eastern Melbourne, he is marching for the first time in front of his family and friends in this year’s ANZAC Day Parade on Tuesday.





While he says he dreams of becoming a decorated Navy officer one day, Khadka is also spruiking his homeland, the land of Mount Everest and ever-popular Momos, to new local recruits of the Navy.



