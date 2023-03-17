21 kilometers with 21 kg, ex-Gurkha Kiran Gurung runs 'again' for a reason

Kiran Gurung, a retired corporal with the Gurkha Contingent of the Singapore Police Force, has decided to run for improved independent mental health support services for veterans and emergency services. Joining the Soldiers and Sirens' initiative "Run for a Reason 2023", Gurung is taking up a challenge to run 21 km with 21 kg on his back on May 21. Listen to the conversation with Kiran Gurung about his reason for the run.

२१ किलोमिटर २१ किलो भारी बोकेर फेरी दौडँदै छन् किरण गुरुङ

