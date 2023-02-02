Will the younger family members of the Gurkha soldiers keep participating in ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day?

honourofthefallen.png

The honour of the fallen during the Remembrance Day celebrations at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne in November 2022. (Photo: Abhas Parajuli)

Every year, the ex-Gurkha soldiers and their families participate in the ANZAC Day Parade and the Remembrance Day ceremonies around Australia. Last November, a few were present at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, where we asked them if the younger generation in their family would be interested in such occasions.

