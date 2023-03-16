Nepal Cricket Team into World Cup Qualifier.jpg
Nepali national cricket team writes history with entry into the Cricket World Cup Qualifier

The Nepali national cricket team has entered the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe during June this year. Nepal defeated UAE in the final match of the triangular series under ICC World Cup League-2 held at Tribhuvan University cricket ground on 16 March.

Published 17 March 2023 at 10:16am
By Pratichya Dulal
Source: SBS
Image: The Nepali national cricket team has entered the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. (Photo: CAN/Twitter)
