A century-old family business of making 'chaku' might come to an end

Chaku is a Nepalese sweet that is consumed during Maghe Sankranti and is said to promote good health and warmth during the cold months (Getty)

प्रतीकात्मक तस्विर Source: Getty

Published 13 January 2023 at 1:27pm
By Pratichya Dulal
While Nepalis around the world are celebrating Maghe Sankranti and Maghi, the special sweet for these occasions, chaku (a sweet made from hardened molasses), is not something you want to miss out on. Lalitpur-based Jilen Joshi, like every other year, is busy making chaku. But he thinks he will be the last in his family line to hold on to this century-old family business.

एक शताब्दी देखि चाकु बनाउने पारिवारिक व्यवसायमा जिलेन जोशी: "आउँदो पुस्ताले अगाडी बढाउँदैनन्"

