Australia moving forward on world-first internet safety codes: how will it protect children?

A school child using a laptop computer

Australia's eSafety codes are said to protect vulnerable young people from accessing potentially traumatising content online. Source: AAP

Australia's eSafety Commissioner has made a final decision on a group of world-first Internet safety codes. The codes are meant to ensure companies actively track and remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse and pro-terrorist material from their platforms.

