Optus apologises for massive data breach

OPTUS STOCK

Signage is seen at an Optus store in Sydney, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 24 September 2022 at 11:23am
By Kath Landers, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
The chief executive of Australia's second-largest telco ((telecommunications business)) has apologised for a data breach that could affect almost 10 million customers. Optus is now in damage control over the incident, which was quietly announced on its website on Thursday rather than direct to consumers.

साइबर आक्रमणलाई लिएर अप्टसले माग्यो माफी

