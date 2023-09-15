Linda Burney outlines priorities for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

LINDA BURNEY PRESSER

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney speaks to the media during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Office in Sydney. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

The Minister for Indigenous Australians has revealed further details about the policy areas she wants the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament to focus on. She has also criticised the No campaign for using Trump-style politics, and spreading misinformation about the Voice.

