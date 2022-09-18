Chinese leader Li Zhanshu’s visit to Nepal resulted in the reopening of two transit points
Source: Twitter / MOFA of Nepal
Published 18 September 2022 at 10:15am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS
Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu Visited Nepal this week. Following his visit import of commercial goods from neighboring China has resumed through Tatopani and Rasuwagadi border. International relations expert Dr Pramod Jaiswal spoke to SBS Nepali about the significance of Zhanshu’s visit.
