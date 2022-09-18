SBS Nepali

Chinese leader Li Zhanshu’s visit to Nepal resulted in the reopening of two transit points

Source: Twitter / MOFA of Nepal

Published 18 September 2022 at 10:15am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS

Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Li Zhanshu Visited Nepal this week. Following his visit import of commercial goods from neighboring China has resumed through Tatopani and Rasuwagadi border. International relations expert Dr Pramod Jaiswal spoke to SBS Nepali about the significance of Zhanshu’s visit.

चिनियाँ राष्ट्रपतिका विश्वासपात्र मानिएका ली चान्शुको नेपाल भ्रमणमा चिनियाँ स्वार्थ के?

