This is how Nepali Community Football clubs are helping overcome social issues

football for fun.jpg

'Football for fun' Brotherhood journey created and maintained by a social football group in Melbourne.

Published 8 January 2023 at 10:36pm, updated an hour ago at 10:39pm
By Krishna Pokhrel, Shikha Basnet Khadka
Source: SBS
In this 4th episode of "Nepali football in Australia" we spoke to Gum Bahadur Gurung from Sagarmatha Football Club in Sydney where he shared how his club is helping newly arrived students to overcome gambling and other mental health issues.

Similarly, Penpa Namgyal and Safu Joshi shared their brotherhood journey created and maintained by a social football group in Melbourne called "Football For Fun".

Football For Fun is not a football club but it's a social football group where Nepali community members come together and share love and passion towards football.

Besides playing they also provide space for players to talk about any issues (family, social, financial), without any judgements.

