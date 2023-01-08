This is how Nepali Community Football clubs are helping overcome social issues

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Similarly, Penpa Namgyal and Safu Joshi shared their brotherhood journey created and maintained by a social football group in Melbourne called "Football For Fun".





Football For Fun is not a football club but it's a social football group where Nepali community members come together and share love and passion towards football.





Besides playing they also provide space for players to talk about any issues (family, social, financial), without any judgements.



