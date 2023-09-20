These people say hearing the Nepali national anthem in Australia gives them ‘goosebumps’

As the Nepali national anthem resonated through the air, Nepali community Members observed to stand resolutely, with their hands placed respectfully over their hearts. Credit: SBS Nepali/Krishna Pokhrel

Most Nepali community events start with the national anthem of both Australia and Nepal. At a recent event in Sydney's Burwood, some participants showed their love towards Nepal and Australia by putting their hands over their chest spontaneously. SBS Nepali spoke to them.

