Connecting to cultural roots: How these Melbourne kids are learning Nepali language at a community school

EWNC MElb 2.png

Children and parents from EWNC Bal Batika School visited SBS studios in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Nepali

Teaching Nepali language to children can be a tricky subject for many immigrant parents in Australia. The Epping Wollert Nepalese Community (EWNC) has been making efforts to teach Nepali language and culture to children from a Nepali background. With the aim of bridging the gap between the Australian way of life and Nepali cultural roots, community school EWNC Baal Batika in Wollert runs classes on various topics ranging from Nepali language to history. How has the learning experience been for children and parents, and what are the challenges of raising kids in a bilingual and cross-cultural environment? Parent Aatma Ram Kandel and some students share their experiences with SBS Nepali.

This report is available in Nepali language:

'क, ख, ग, घ, ङ': नेपाली भाषा, संस्कृति र इतिहास सिक्दै अस्ट्रेलियामा हुर्किएका बालबालिका

