'I want to play professionally somewhere overseas': Brisbane's youth footballer Anshu Ale

Anshu Ale is a youth footballer at Brisbane Strikers FC. Credit: (L) SBS Nepali, (R) Facebook/Brisbane Strikers FC

Anshu Ale is the only footballer with a Nepali background in Brisbane Strikers Football Club. The 17-year-old, who had the opportunity to play in Spain at age ten, says he is taking academics and sports hand in hand. He played against Melbourne City FC in the under-18 friendly match held in July. Ale's mother, Anita Adhikari Ale, says parents should support children to pursue their talents. They spoke to SBS Nepali about Ale's football journey in Australia and career aspirations.

