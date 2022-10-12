Nepali Football in Australia

Published 12 October 2022 at 4:19pm
Source: SBS

Australia Ma Nepali Football is a podcast presented to you by SBS Nepali. This podcast will explore how Nepali migrants relied on a football, a popular community sport, to develop friendships during late 90s, and has continued to become a source of comradery and community bonding.

For many, weekly sports day is more than just a day to play football. It indeed is a day to reconnect with their motherland, with their friends from their land, with the language and the culture they know from their childhood. Australia Ma Nepali Football will also look at how the football has helped the Nepali youths to stay away from drugs & gambling and have provided support to those who needed it.

Australia Ma Nepali Bhakundo will launch in October.

