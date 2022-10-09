SBS Nepali

Mental Health in Nepal: 'Urban and literate population is more rigid'

Many patients waiting for psychological therapies have also self-harmed and had suicidal thoughts, a powerful coalition of health charities, royal colleges and service providers said. See PA story HEALTH Mental.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. A woman showing signs of depression. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Source: Press Association

By Sunita Pokharel
World Mental Health Day is clebrated across the world on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health. We talked to Dr. Pashupati Mahat, from Mental Health and Counseling Center Nepal, about the level of public awareness and the latest situation regarding mental health issues in Nepal.

नेपालमा मानसिक स्वास्थ्य: 'शिक्षित र सहरी क्षेत्रका हरूमा बढी सङ्कोच पाइन्छ'

