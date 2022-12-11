SBS Nepali

Nepal election result: Old parties hold the top three positions, while new parties also make a mark

SBS Nepali

General Election in Kathmandu, Nepal - 20 Nov 2022

Political Leader Rabi Lamichane prays after casting his vote at a polling station in Kathmandu. (Photo by Prabin Ranabhat / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2022 at 11:28am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nepal's general election result witnessed a new wave of new parties challenging the old ones despite the old guards of Nepali politics holding the top three spots. The incumbent Nepali Congress received the highest percentage of votes, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre secured second and third positions, respectively.

Published 11 December 2022 at 11:28am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

नेपाल निर्वाचन मत परिणाम: तिन ठुला दल पुरानै भए पनि नयाँ पार्टीहरूले ल्याएको हलचल

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil, Netherlands out of World Cup, Argentina, Croatia go through

Prajwal Shrestha.jpg

“I still remember Prajjwal’s smiley face”: A workplace incident that took a life of a hospitality worker

An aged-care advocacy group is urging the federal government to start reforming the sector.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 9 December 2022

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament. (AAP).jpg

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 8 December 2022