Nepal election result: Old parties hold the top three positions, while new parties also make a mark
Political Leader Rabi Lamichane prays after casting his vote at a polling station in Kathmandu. (Photo by Prabin Ranabhat / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 11 December 2022 at 11:28am
By Sewa Bhattarai
Source: SBS
Nepal's general election result witnessed a new wave of new parties challenging the old ones despite the old guards of Nepali politics holding the top three spots. The incumbent Nepali Congress received the highest percentage of votes, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre secured second and third positions, respectively.
