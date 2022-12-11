SBS Nepali

“Nepali licence has 6 month limit in Victoria”

Traffic in Victoria

Traffic in Victoria Source: SBS

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:46am
By Sunita Pokharel
Available in other languages

As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates, community leaders and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. Nepal Public Link (ANPL), President Nirajan Gauli, urged the Nepali community members to take road safety seriously. Listen to the conversation with Gauli about road safety awareness in the Nepali community in Australia.

