“Nepali licence has 6 month limit in Victoria”

Traffic in Victoria Source: SBS
Published 12 December 2022 at 9:46am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the first summer without restrictions since COVID-19 approaches, advocates, community leaders and authorities are warning Australian families to remain vigilant on the roads. Nepal Public Link (ANPL), President Nirajan Gauli, urged the Nepali community members to take road safety seriously. Listen to the conversation with Gauli about road safety awareness in the Nepali community in Australia.
Published 12 December 2022 at 9:46am
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share