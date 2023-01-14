SBS Nepali

Nepali women tell their "tales of resilience" extracted from their 'Australia-experience'

Published 14 January 2023 at 11:42am
By Sunita Pokharel
Nepali women of Victoria have shared their experiences while settling in Australia in a book. Collection of stories in the book, "Nepalese Women's Tales of Resilience", aims to inspire each other and document their incredible stories, says the founding president of Didi Bahini Samaj Victoria Jamuna Parajuli.

नेपाली महिलाको अस्ट्रेलिया अनुभव समेटिएको पुस्तकमा उनीहरूको "दृढताको कथा"

