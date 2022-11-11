SBS Nepali

Newari community keeping Mha Puja alive in Australia

SBS Nepali

Annual communal Mha Puja celebration by the Nepali community in Australia.

Annual communal Mha Puja celebration by the Nepali community in Australia. Source: Facebook / Guthi Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2022 at 11:04am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:41pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel, Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the new year's day according to the Nepal Sambat calendar, the Newari community celebrates Mha Puja as a festival for self-purification. Far from home, Australia's Newar community is continuing this tradition of worshipping oneself for good health and longetivity. What is Mha Puja, and how is it celebrated in Australia?

Published 24 October 2022 at 11:04am, updated 3 hours ago at 6:41pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel, Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

Mha Puja: The Newari community welcome the new year by worshipping their body and soul

For more Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar coverage, visit
sbs.com.au/Tihar
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pedestrians walk through flood waters.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 11 November 2022

Chiranjebi Raj Devkota, President of Australian Nepalese Journalist Association (ANJA) at the second Annual General Meeting held in Hobart, Tasmania.

"We need to seperate journalism and 'viral culture'": ANJA President Chiranjebi Raj Devkota

NRNA Vice President and Queensland Co-ordinator Binid Bhakta spoke to SBS Nepali about Nepal Festival upcoming in Brisbane.

How are the preparations going on for Nepal Festival Brisbane 2022?

Australian senate

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 10 November 2022